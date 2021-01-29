Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $69.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

