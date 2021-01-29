Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Venator Materials PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Venator Materials in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.72.

Venator Materials stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Venator Materials by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.