Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

MTB opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

