Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

