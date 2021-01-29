Jefferies Financial Group Raises Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $11.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,049,483 shares of company stock worth $66,357,208. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

