Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

