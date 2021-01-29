Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

ADP traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $168.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

