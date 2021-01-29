Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,582,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

