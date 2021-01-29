Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

