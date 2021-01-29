Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,718 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

