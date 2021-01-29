Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of -308.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

