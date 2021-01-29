Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $70.60 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

