Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,312 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 53,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

