Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $324.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

