Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 67,034 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Infosys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 271,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 354,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.64 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

