James Investment Research Inc. Sells 35,387 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,387 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 983,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,101 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.93. 37,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

