James Investment Research Inc. Sells 122,503 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,503 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

NYSE KR traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 128,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,496,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

