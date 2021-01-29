James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 16,413 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $121.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

