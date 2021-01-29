James Investment Research Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $741.03. 3,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

