James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.90. 114,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,605,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.37 and a 200 day moving average of $267.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.