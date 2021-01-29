James Investment Research Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

