James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $492.59

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $492.59 and traded as low as $480.00. James Halstead plc (JHD.L) shares last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 49,071 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 492.59.

About James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

