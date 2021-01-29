Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Down 6.7%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.35 and last traded at $93.64. Approximately 567,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 312,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

