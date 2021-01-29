J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $152.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.20.

JBHT opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,468,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

