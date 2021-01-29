Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Sells $58,591.64 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

