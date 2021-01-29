Italo (XTA) Market Cap Reaches $42,657.56

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Italo has a market cap of $42,657.56 and approximately $933.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00261675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033967 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

