iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $123.91. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

