iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 291.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.