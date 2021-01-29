iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $63.67. 178,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

