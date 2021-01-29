iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. 194,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,029. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

