iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,423. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

