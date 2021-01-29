iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,401,000.

IWV stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.12. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

