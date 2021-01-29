iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.77. 1,116,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

