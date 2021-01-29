iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,097. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $250.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

