iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

