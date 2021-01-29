iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $213.56. 7,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

