iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $66.93. 5,597,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.