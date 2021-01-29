iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 2,920.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of SDG opened at $97.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

