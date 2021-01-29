iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,690,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.00. 1,754,611 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

