iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 852.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

