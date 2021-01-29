iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,045,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

