iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 282,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.84. 19,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

