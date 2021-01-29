iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,498,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,178,000 after purchasing an additional 513,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,356,000 after purchasing an additional 436,810 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 517,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 186,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $23.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

