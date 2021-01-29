iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,383. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

