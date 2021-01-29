iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $254,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.88. The stock had a trading volume of 104,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,383. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

