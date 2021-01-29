IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IRCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The financial services provider reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 353.97%. Equities analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

