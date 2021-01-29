Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.57. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,153,324 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £7.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.