Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $33.41 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

