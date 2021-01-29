IQeon Price Down 1.7% This Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $324,467.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00006117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00767350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.23 or 0.03789130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00033536 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.