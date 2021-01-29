IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 100

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 80.10 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £641.09 million and a PE ratio of -21.08. IQE plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

